Beijing-based ByteDance is widening its e-commerce reach through its new Fanno shopping app in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance
TikTok owner ByteDance ramps up e-commerce expansion with launch of Fanno shopping app in Europe

  • The new Fanno shopping app from ByteDance was recently launched in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain
  • ByteDance introduced its new e-commerce app in Europe days before the start of the Black Friday shopping event on November 26

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Dec, 2021

