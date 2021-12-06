The logo of Alibaba Group lit up at its office building in Beijing on August 9. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba brings in new CFO in management reshuffle dividing domestic and overseas e-commerce amid Big Tech crackdown
- Toby Xu succeeds long-time Alibaba veteran Maggie Wu as chief financial officer in April, but Wu to remain as board director
- The management reshuffle, which includes two new divisions for China and overseas businesses, comes amid tightening regulations on Big Tech at home
