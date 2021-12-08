Kuaishou has reportedly began a wave of job cuts along with rival ByteDance and video-streaming service iQiyi. Photo: VCG
Lay-offs at China’s Big Tech mount with Kuaishou, iQiyi said to be joining ByteDance in job cuts
- Companies are reportedly laying off more employees than usual for this time of year, setting off “panic among a lot of people”
- Beijing’s regulatory tightening on the internet sector and rising competition are putting financial pressure on tech giants
