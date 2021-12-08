Alibaba Group Holding creates new new overseas e-commerce unit led by Jiang Fan, the former president at Taobao and Tmall. Photo: AP
Alibaba gives fallen star a fresh start to redeem himself, with mission to win hundreds of millions of new consumers overseas

  • Jiang Fan has been reassigned to lead Alibaba’s new International Digital Commerce unit, which includes AliExpress and Lazada
  • He used to serve as president at Alibaba’s Chinese retail platforms Taobao and Tmall

Jane Zhang
Updated: 11:26pm, 8 Dec, 2021

