Alibaba Group Holding creates new new overseas e-commerce unit led by Jiang Fan, the former president at Taobao and Tmall. Photo: AP
Alibaba gives fallen star a fresh start to redeem himself, with mission to win hundreds of millions of new consumers overseas
- Jiang Fan has been reassigned to lead Alibaba’s new International Digital Commerce unit, which includes AliExpress and Lazada
- He used to serve as president at Alibaba’s Chinese retail platforms Taobao and Tmall
