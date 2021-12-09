The Apple logo displayed at an event at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Apple’s self-driving car project loses three key engineers as iPhone maker chases ‘next big thing’
- Apple lost its chief engineer for Radar systems, a manager for battery systems and another engineering manager, following other departures from its car project
- The exodus is frustrating Apple’s efforts to break into a new industry, with the goal of having a fully autonomous vehicle by 2025
