The Didi logo is seen on its headquarters building in Beijing, July 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Didi’s latest fines for unlicensed cars, drivers highlight compliance uncertainty ahead of Hong Kong listing
- The fines, which totalled US$28,338, were issued between Monday and Wednesday, according to the official website of the Zhejiang provincial government
- Didi did not give a reason for delisting from New York, but the move follows an investigation into the firm by the Cyberspace Administration of China
