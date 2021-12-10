The City of Creators in Baidu’s Land of Hope, a metaverse app the internet search giant is launching this month for its artificial intelligence developers’ conference. Photo: Baidu
Baidu joins metaverse bandwagon with ‘Land of Hope’, an app for the tech giant’s AI conference
- The internet search giant said the Xi Rang app can host 100,000 participants at once and will be the first metaverse platform to host a Chinese conference
- Baidu joins peers like Tencent and NetEase in touting its metaverse prowess, as Chinese state media warns against hype of the concept
