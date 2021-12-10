Lenovo is the subject of unsubstantiated attacks over an equity stake deal made 12 years ago. Photo: Bloomberg
Lenovo defends 2009 equity stake deal after storm of online attacks
- The PC manufacturing giant, once majority owned by a state entity, is accused of selling state assets on the cheap more than a decade ago
- The accusation made by a nationalist pundit has been amplified by social media users even though it has been refuted by professionals
