Pedestrians pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing. The company’s Feiliao social app is no longer available for download. Photo: AP Photo
TikTok owner ByteDance kills off chat app Feiliao in sign of business consolidation
- Feiliao, an instant messenger that was relaunched as a Clubhouse-like audio social app in July, has disappeared from app stores in China
- Recent attempts by the world’s most valuable tech unicorn to diversity its business have focused on e-commerce rather than social media
