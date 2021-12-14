Valuations for virtual land at times exceed those in the real world. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong property tycoons, brokers snap up virtual land in metaverse as valuations soar

  • Virtual land sales are a hot new trend in a tech world increasingly fascinated with the metaverse, a shared, immersive 3D space where people can interact
  • In Hong Kong, where housing is scarce and property is deemed the most critical of investments, the interest around digital land sales is reaching a fever pitch

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:39am, 14 Dec, 2021

