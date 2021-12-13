The online presence of Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie, and Lin Shanshan was erased in recent days after they were fined last month for tax evasion. Photo: Weibo
Live-streaming e-commerce stars disappear from China’s internet following tax evasion fines

  • Accounts for Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan on platforms including Taobao and Douyin could not be found on Monday, and their company website became inaccessible
  • The live-streaming stars were fined in November for tax evasion, a known issue within China’s entertainment industry

Tracy Qu
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Dec, 2021

