The Sandbox runs a blockchain-based virtual world where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. Photo: The Sandbox
Big Tech threatens open, blockchain-based metaverse, says The Sandbox founder
- The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget says a decentralised metaverse is his biggest consideration and must be defended against Big Tech
- The blockchain-based video game platform has gained widespread attention for its NFT virtual land sales, with some plots going for millions of dollars
