In this photo illustration, the Weibo logo is seen on a mobile phone. Photo: Shutterstock
Weibo
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese regulator punishes Weibo for allowing ‘forbidden’ information on its platform

  • The CAC did not specify the exact reasons for the punishment, but Weibo has long been an important platform for internet users to participate in public discussion
  • Peng’s Weibo post was taken down minutes later, but her allegations quickly spread and created an international public relations headache for Beijing

Topic |   Weibo
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 1:13pm, 14 Dec, 2021

