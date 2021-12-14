A man visits a booth at SEMICON China, in Shanghai, March 17, 2021. The semiconductor industry has taken centre stage in tech rivalry between China and the US. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Washington blocks Chinese fund’s US$1.4 billion takeover of South Korean chip maker
- The move by CFIUS is a further blow to China’s efforts to acquire semiconductor technologies and production capabilities
- Wise Road Capital has emerged as an active Chinese buyout fund in the chip sector, raising eyebrows as it snapped up assets around the world
Topic | US-China tech war
A man visits a booth at SEMICON China, in Shanghai, March 17, 2021. The semiconductor industry has taken centre stage in tech rivalry between China and the US. Photo: Reuters