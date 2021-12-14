A man visits a booth at SEMICON China, in Shanghai, March 17, 2021. The semiconductor industry has taken centre stage in tech rivalry between China and the US. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Washington blocks Chinese fund’s US$1.4 billion takeover of South Korean chip maker

  • The move by CFIUS is a further blow to China’s efforts to acquire semiconductor technologies and production capabilities
  • Wise Road Capital has emerged as an active Chinese buyout fund in the chip sector, raising eyebrows as it snapped up assets around the world

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 2:34pm, 14 Dec, 2021

