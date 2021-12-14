Bitcoin mining activities have resumed to the level before China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin mining bounces back to level before China crackdown as US takes crown as top hub

  • A ban on cryptocurrency mining in China announced in May sent the global hash rate plunging over summer
  • As mining farms relocate to North America and Central Asia, bitcoin mining activities have resumed to pre-crackdown levels

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

