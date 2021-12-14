Establishing the new unit, Yuanjing Shengsheng, underlines Alibaba’s interest in the metaverse, a shared, immersive 3D virtual space. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba to test gaming potential of metaverse as Big Tech firms stampede into virtual world
- The new unit, wholly owned by Alibaba’s investment arm, has listed its major business as software development and services
- Yuanjing Shengsheng’s creation comes just two months after Alibaba’s cloud gaming business unit launched a new brand with a similar name
Topic | Alibaba
