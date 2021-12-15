The logo for Uber Technologies is seen on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, November 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Uber looking to sell Didi, other non-strategic stakes, CEO says
- Uber chief executive said its Didi stake is not strategic, as they are a competitor and the China market was ‘a pretty difficult environment with very little transparency’
- Uber’s operational business last quarter for the first time achieved profitability, but its Didi stake drove a US$2.4 billion net loss in the third quarter
