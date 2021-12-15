The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform is seen at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. The company is giving its employees more benefits to boost morale at the end of a challenging year. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba pumps up employee perks to ‘warm hearts’ after a tough year of regulatory crackdown
- Alibaba employees are given additional time-off to visit families and care for newborns
- Big Tech firms in China face pressure to address the industry’s brutal work schedule known as 996
Topic | Alibaba
