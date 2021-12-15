In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, people try out the latest iPhone 13 handsets at an Apple Store in Beijing. Photo: AP
Apple blocks mainland users from seeing some geographic information on its Compass app
- The changes came with Apple’s latest software updates, including iOS 15.1, which was released in China in late October, and watchOS 8.3, released this week
- Under Chinese law, foreign organisations need to acquire a licence from the State Council and the Chinese military to carry out surveying and mapping activities
Topic | Apple
