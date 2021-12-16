Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 16, 2021. Photo: AP
Intel plans US$7 billion chip plant in Malaysia, expanding presence in Asia amid semiconductor shortage
- Intel is building new chip packaging facilities in Malaysia that are expected to begin production in 2024
- The US-based semiconductor giant is looking to compete with TSMC in contract chip fabrication for other companies
Topic | Intel
