InCareer is a new app from LinkedIn, created specifically for mainland Chinese users. Photo: iOS App Store
LinkedIn launches new app in China without social feed after shutting main service
- InCareer retains the job searching functions in LinkedIn’s flagship platform but has no social media feed
- Chinese users express mixed feelings towards LinkedIn’s new app, tailored for China’s strict censorship and data protection requirements
