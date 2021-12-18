A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing on December 13. Controversy over a former employee who accused a manager of rape was again inflamed after she said the company fired her last month for spreading “false information”. Photo: AP
Alibaba
#MeToo or not: controversy lingers after Alibaba fires woman who accused boss of sexual assault

  • Netizens have defended the accuser identified only as Zhou on social media after police said there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to support claims of rape
  • Zhou told a local news outlet that Alibaba fired her for ‘false information’ that damaged the company’s reputation

Jane Zhang
Updated: 10:00am, 18 Dec, 2021

