Interior view of the headquarters of Tencent in Shenzhen, southern China. Photo: AFP
China tech crackdown: Tencent gets regulatory greenlight to resume updates for nine apps after three-week suspension
- QQ Music, operated by the Shenzhen-based company’s music arm Tencent Music Entertainment, released its latest version on the iOS app store on Thursday
- Several mobile game apps also received approval from the regulator to issue updates, said a Tencent source familiar with the matter
