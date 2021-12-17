Interior view of the headquarters of Tencent in Shenzhen, southern China. Photo: AFP
Interior view of the headquarters of Tencent in Shenzhen, southern China. Photo: AFP
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

China tech crackdown: Tencent gets regulatory greenlight to resume updates for nine apps after three-week suspension

  • QQ Music, operated by the Shenzhen-based company’s music arm Tencent Music Entertainment, released its latest version on the iOS app store on Thursday
  • Several mobile game apps also received approval from the regulator to issue updates, said a Tencent source familiar with the matter

Topic |   Tencent
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:56am, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Interior view of the headquarters of Tencent in Shenzhen, southern China. Photo: AFP
Interior view of the headquarters of Tencent in Shenzhen, southern China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE