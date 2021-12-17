The Chinese government has ordered Microsoft to temporarily suspend the auto-suggest feature in the Bing search engine. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft’s Bing told by China to suspend auto-suggest search feature for 30 days
- The Bing search engine, which censors its results in mainland China, is accessible in the country, unlike rival Google
- Microsoft recently pulled LinkedIn from China and introduced a new job search app without a social feed
