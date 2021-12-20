Deputy chief of SAMR has declared early victory in fight against ‘pick one from two’ practice. Photo: AFP
China’s antitrust chief declares early victory in taming ‘one from two’ practice in the wake of Alibaba, Meituan fines
- According to Gan Lin, ‘monopolistic behaviours by platforms’ and ‘disorderly competition’ have lessened
- Comments suggest that the antitrust watchdog is unlikely to initiate fresh investigations or issue hefty fines for the practice in the near term
