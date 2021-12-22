Almost overnight, China’s anti-monopoly bureaucrats became a force feared by Big Tech. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
China tech crackdown: in 2021, technology giants came under intense scrutiny after sleeping watchdogs awakened
- Almost overnight, China’s anti-monopoly bureaucrats became a force feared by Big Tech, as they issued hefty fines for deals struck without official approval
- As regulators jostled for control over the tech sector, there were signs of ‘regulatory competition’ and inconsistency, according to industry observers
