Greater scrutiny looms for China’s online communities after recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums. Illustration: Shutterstock
China tightens control of internet speech amid regulatory action against popular online communities
- Speculation is rising about the greater scrutiny of Chinese online communities, following recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums
- App operators Zhihu, Weibo and Duoban have each been disciplined by regulators for ‘illegal’ information found in their online platforms
Topic | China’s internet censorship
