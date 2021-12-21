Greater scrutiny looms for China’s online communities after recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums. Illustration: Shutterstock
Greater scrutiny looms for China’s online communities after recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums. Illustration: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

China tightens control of internet speech amid regulatory action against popular online communities

  • Speculation is rising about the greater scrutiny of Chinese online communities, following recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums
  • App operators Zhihu, Weibo and Duoban have each been disciplined by regulators for ‘illegal’ information found in their online platforms

Topic |   China’s internet censorship
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:45pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Greater scrutiny looms for China’s online communities after recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums. Illustration: Shutterstock
Greater scrutiny looms for China’s online communities after recent regulatory action against popular virtual forums. Illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE