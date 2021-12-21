Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo
How China’s punishment of Viya has far-reaching consequences for live-streaming shopping
- The online store and social media accounts of Viya were wiped hours after the Hangzhou tax authority levied total fines of US$210 million
- Analysts say fines on Viya and other top influencers show that live-streaming is no longer a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to taxation
Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo