Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo
Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

How China’s punishment of Viya has far-reaching consequences for live-streaming shopping

  • The online store and social media accounts of Viya were wiped hours after the Hangzhou tax authority levied total fines of US$210 million
  • Analysts say fines on Viya and other top influencers show that live-streaming is no longer a ‘blind spot’ when it comes to taxation

Topic |   Alibaba
Tracy QuIris Deng
Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo
Chinese live-streaming stars Zhu Chenhui, aka Xueli Cherie; and Li Shanshan Sunny. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE