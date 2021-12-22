Since a critical flaw in Apache’s Log4j software was disclosed by an Alibaba Cloud engineer, cybersecurity professionals say they have seen an increase in scans for the vulnerability. Photo: Reuters
Apache Log4j bug: China’s industry ministry pulls support from Alibaba Cloud for not reporting flaw to government first
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it will suspend work with Alibaba Cloud as a cybersecurity threat intelligence partner for six months
- Notifying vendors first about security flaws is a cybersecurity industry norm, but a new law encourages Chinese companies to first notify the government
