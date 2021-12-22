Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Tencent escalates legal battle against TikTok owner ByteDance over copyright infringement of popular anime series
- Tencent has filed 168 copyright infringement claims against ByteDance-owned Douyin since June this year, seeking total damages of 3 billion yuan, according to local media report
- The copyright disputes between Tencent and Douyin come amid Beijing’s intensified scrutiny over content on short video platforms
Topic | Tencent
Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: AFP