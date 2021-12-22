An Intel logo is seen on a sticker on a laptop for sale in New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US chip maker Intel triggers Chinese media backlash after telling suppliers to avoid Xinjiang labour
- Intel’s letter to suppliers, published in several languages including Chinese, cited several compliance codes, including those of the Responsible Business Alliance
- China, including Hong Kong, contributed the biggest proportion of Intel’s total revenue in the five years to 2020, according to data from Statista
