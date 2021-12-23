For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse
For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse
Tech /  Big Tech

A year into China’s tech crackdown, the sky is no longer the limit for China’s Big Tech

  • Under a forceful clampdown by Beijing, China’s tech giants fell in line with new national priorities that emphasised hard technologies and common prosperity
  • As Big Tech companies came under pressure to reform their business models, an era of exceptional growth drew to a close

Topic |   China technology
Tracy QuJane Zhang
Tracy Qu and Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:00am, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse
For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE