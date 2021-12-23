For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse
A year into China’s tech crackdown, the sky is no longer the limit for China’s Big Tech
- Under a forceful clampdown by Beijing, China’s tech giants fell in line with new national priorities that emphasised hard technologies and common prosperity
- As Big Tech companies came under pressure to reform their business models, an era of exceptional growth drew to a close
Topic | China technology
For China’s tech giants, whose ethos seemed to be “the sky is the limit”, 2021 saw their ambitions curbed by tightened regulations and increased government scrutiny. Illustration: Perry Tse