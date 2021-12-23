A man stands outside JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, November 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese internet giant Tencent to offload its US$16 billion stake in No 2 e-commerce player JD.com
- The market value of JD.com shares to be transferred is estimated at HK$127.7 billion, according to a Tencent statement issued on Tuesday
- The divestment will not affect Tencent’s strategic collaboration with JD.com in areas such as online payments and advertising, a company source said
Topic | Tencent
