An artificial intelligence (AI) robot seen in front of the the Baidu logo at the company’s headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | China gaming crackdown: Baidu to lay off over 100 from its gaming unit amid regulatory crackdown and heavy losses
- Baidu will significantly downsize its core games development team and terminate services to games developed by outside studios, two separate sources said
- The company reported a net loss of 16.6 billion yuan for the latest quarter, after marking down investments of 18.9 billion yuan
Topic | Baidu
An artificial intelligence (AI) robot seen in front of the the Baidu logo at the company’s headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg