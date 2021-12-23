Live streamer Viya, real name Huang Wei, runs a live broadcast on e-commerce platform Taobao on April 16, 2019 in Hangzhou. Photo: VCG
Unmerry Christmas for China’s live-streaming stars rushing to repay taxes after Viya incident
- E-commerce live-streamers across the country are rushing to report underpaid taxes after authorities dealt a record fine on top influencer Viya
- Recent cases showcase the government’s determination to crack down on tax avoidance – a common practice in the industry
Topic | China technology
