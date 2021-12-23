Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing subsidiary of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, is China’s largest cloud business. Photo: Bien Perez
Apache Log4j bug: Alibaba Cloud vows to boost compliance after Chinese ministry pulls support for not first reporting security issue to government

  • China’s largest cloud services provider said it would improve compliance after the industry ministry suspended work with the company
  • Notifying vendors early about cybersecurity issues is an industry norm, but a new law encourages Chinese companies to first notify the government

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:40pm, 23 Dec, 2021

