Tech has lost its allure for China’s youth in 2021. Illustration: SCMP/Joe Lo
Tech has lost its allure for China’s youth in 2021. Illustration: SCMP/Joe Lo
Tech /  Big Tech

China 2021 tech crackdown: once seen as the golden ticket, Big Tech has shed jobs and lost its allure among the young

  • The change of mood in China’s tech industry is tangible and sudden after a decade of exceptional growth
  • Chinese users of internet services have also had to modify their behaviour in 2021 to comply with a barrage of new regulations

Topic |   China technology
Xinmei ShenJosh YeTracy Qu
Xinmei Shen Josh Ye and Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:00am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tech has lost its allure for China’s youth in 2021. Illustration: SCMP/Joe Lo
Tech has lost its allure for China’s youth in 2021. Illustration: SCMP/Joe Lo
READ FULL ARTICLE