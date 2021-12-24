A social media influencer promotes toys via livestreaming in Chenghai District of Shantou City, Guangdong Province on December 2. Photo: Xinhua
China’s cybersecurity watchdog unveils two-month campaign to stamp out social media manipulation as part of industry crackdown
- A new two-month campaign will focus on weeding out social media manipulation, including faking records, flaming rivals and unfairly influencing discussions
- The latest move forms part of a national crackdown on ‘internet chaos’ since the start of the year
