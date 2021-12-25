A girl is holding her smartphone with the logo of the short video app TikTok in her hands. Photo: dpa
TikTok
TikTok sued by content moderator over mental health issues stemming from disturbing videos including child porn

  • The lawsuit alleges that ByteDance does not adhere to guidelines it developed with other social media platforms to help moderators cope with what they see
  • The plaintiff said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is seeking compensation and the establishment of a medical fund for moderators

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:49am, 25 Dec, 2021

