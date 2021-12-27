Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in India makes iPhone 12 models. Apple, according to recent media reports, has started trial production of its latest flagship device, the iPhone 13, at the factory. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant said to be shut for 3 more days after week-long closure
- The Foxconn plant, near India’s southern city of Chennai, extends a week-long closure following worker’s protests sparked by a food poisoning incident
- Apple, according to recent media reports, has started trial production of its latest flagship device, the iPhone 13, at the factory
Topic | Foxconn
