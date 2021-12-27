A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Samsung’s memory plants in China face uncertainty as Xi’an lockdown adds pressure to chip supply chain

  • The South Korean memory chip giant could face logistical issues due to the lockdown measures, and experience delays in shipments, according to research firm
  • The two Samsung fabs in in Xi’an account for 42.5 per cent of the company’s total NAND flash production capacity and 15.3 per cent of the global total

Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 27 Dec, 2021

