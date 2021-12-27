A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Samsung’s memory plants in China face uncertainty as Xi’an lockdown adds pressure to chip supply chain
- The South Korean memory chip giant could face logistical issues due to the lockdown measures, and experience delays in shipments, according to research firm
- The two Samsung fabs in in Xi’an account for 42.5 per cent of the company’s total NAND flash production capacity and 15.3 per cent of the global total
Topic | Samsung Electronics
A view of the Samsung Electronics head office in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap