Facebook released the budget-friendly Oculus Go VR headset in 2018. Photo: Oculus
Oculus headset sales give Meta stock a holiday boost as app dominates rankings over Christmas
- Facebook owner Meta saw shares rise on Monday on the news that Oculus virtual reality headsets appear to have sold well this holiday season
- Oculus was among the top five entertainment apps in five countries on Christmas Eve, and it was the top app in the US on Christmas Day
Topic | Virtual Reality
