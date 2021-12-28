People leave the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue on Black Friday in the Manhattan borough of New York City on November 26. Photo: Reuters
Apple closes New York City stores amid Covid surge but still allows online pickups
- Apple closed major New York retail shops as new Covid-19 cases reach all-time highs in the city
- In a different approach than in other locations, Apple is still allowing customers to pick up online orders without entering the closed stores
Topic | Apple
