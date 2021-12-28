A woman walks past the headquarters of Didi in Beijing on July 16. Photo: AP
exclusive | Didi bars employees from selling shares until Hong Kong listing, internal memo shows
- The ride-hailing giant is telling current employees and those who left in within 180 days to hold onto their stock until after the new listing
- Didi Global is in the process of delisting in New York after a six-month cybersecurity investigation in China that remains ongoing
