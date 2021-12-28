Food delivery drivers for Meituan stand in formation before starting work in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Food delivery giant Meituan’s pact with short-video app Kuaishou seen as latest sign of China’s Big Tech firms appeasing Beijing

  • Strategic partnership between Meituan and Kuaishou comes at a time when Chinese authorities are trying to prevent ‘disorderly’ expansion of capital in the tech sector
  • Tencent-backed Kuaishou faces both fierce competition with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and increasing regulatory scrutiny from Beijing

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Dec, 2021

