WeChat is making a big push into short videos, an area where it still trails ByteDance’s Douyin. Photo: Reuters
WeChat is making a big push into short videos, an area where it still trails ByteDance’s Douyin. Photo: Reuters
WeChat
Tech /  Big Tech

WeChat gives short videos more prominence as Tencent goes after ByteDance’s Douyin

  • Short videos now appear alongside articles and live streams on WeChat’s subscription page
  • Channels, the short video offering of WeChat, still trails TikTok sister app Douyin in terms of daily active users

Topic |   WeChat
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
WeChat is making a big push into short videos, an area where it still trails ByteDance’s Douyin. Photo: Reuters
WeChat is making a big push into short videos, an area where it still trails ByteDance’s Douyin. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE