A rider travels on an empty road in Xian, capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, on December 26, 2021, following lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the city. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce
Coronavirus: China’s e-commerce platform operators asked to help stabilise prices in Xian, epicentre of latest outbreak

  • The market regulator of Xian called on more than 20 e-commerce and on-demand delivery providers to help steady prices of daily necessities in the city
  • China’s on-demand food and grocery delivery platforms currently find it hard to secure supplies and delivery personnel because of Xian’s lockdown measures

Ann Cao
Updated: 8:29pm, 28 Dec, 2021

