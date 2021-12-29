Samsung Electronics memory modules pictured in Seoul, South Korea, on July 9, 2019. Samsung said it is adjusting operations at two plants in Xian, where it produces NAND flash storage, amid Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung’s Xian chip plants hit by Covid-19 lockdowns as tech giant moves to minimise impact
- Samsung said essential workers in Xian are remaining on site and that it is working to ensure customers are not affected
- The company’s two plants in the city make up 15 per cent of global NAND flash production capacity
