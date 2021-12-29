A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba’s research academy identifies AI applications in science, new photonic chips as top tech trends for 2022

  • Of the top 10 fields named by Alibaba, four are closely related to AI, in which China is already a ‘full-spectrum peer competitor’ to the US, according to recent study
  • Photonic chips, which use photons instead of electrons to transmit data, are likely to be in widespread use by large data centres within three years, DAMO said

Topic |   Alibaba
Ann Cao
Ann Cao

Updated: 10:56pm, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE