A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba’s research academy identifies AI applications in science, new photonic chips as top tech trends for 2022
- Of the top 10 fields named by Alibaba, four are closely related to AI, in which China is already a ‘full-spectrum peer competitor’ to the US, according to recent study
- Photonic chips, which use photons instead of electrons to transmit data, are likely to be in widespread use by large data centres within three years, DAMO said
Topic | Alibaba
A display booth for Alibaba at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Sept. 3, 2021. Photo: AP