Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters
Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi Global revenue falls, losses climb in third quarter as tech giant prepares to deslist in US amid security probe

  • Didi announced a US$4.77 billion loss in the third quarter and a 1.7 per cent decline in revenue after growing in the first half of the year
  • Since Beijing launched a cybersecurity review into Didi in July, the ride-hailing giant said it would delist in New York in favour of Hong Kong

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters
Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE