Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters
Didi Global revenue falls, losses climb in third quarter as tech giant prepares to deslist in US amid security probe
- Didi announced a US$4.77 billion loss in the third quarter and a 1.7 per cent decline in revenue after growing in the first half of the year
- Since Beijing launched a cybersecurity review into Didi in July, the ride-hailing giant said it would delist in New York in favour of Hong Kong
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Ride-hailing giant Didi Global saw revenue fall in the third quarter, when Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into the company. Photo: Reuters